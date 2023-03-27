Woman charged with shooting 2 in Davenport

Shelia L. Cooper, 33, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class C Felony,...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was arrested after police say she shot two women in Davenport Monday morning.

Shelia L. Cooper, 33, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a class C felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, and willful injury causing bodily injury, a class D felony.

The Davenport police responded about 2:10 a.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Myrtle Street for a report of a shooting with two injured, according to an arrest affidavit. Police found two women injured, that were both taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

According to police, after a fight with one of the women injured, Cooper got her pistol from her vehicle and fired three shots in the air. Cooper then shot the woman in the leg.

Cooper then shot at a vehicle, according to police. Another woman was in the back seat and was hit by one of the bullets.

According to the affidavit, Cooper admitted to the shooting to police.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

