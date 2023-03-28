6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in East Moline shooting
Shelia L. Cooper, 33, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class C Felony,...
Woman charged with shooting 2 in Davenport
Rena Shannell McGee, 49, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony...
Police: Woman, teen left scene of assault while victim’s infant was still inside vehicle
Trenia Marie Cheatheam, 50, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing serious...
Davenport woman charged with striking man with her vehicle
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
Severe Weather Awareness: Different ways to receive weather alerts
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
In North Carolina, Biden compares economic plan with GOP’s