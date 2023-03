DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board approved a new contract with Alltown Bus Services Monday night.

The contract is for the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 school years for the base amount of $7,198.91 annually.

The vote was approved in an unopposed vote.

