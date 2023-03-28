Davenport woman wins InstaPlay Iowa Lottery prize

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman won a jackpot lottery prize.

Stephanie Holf of Davenport won a jackpot prize of $59,141 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 7s Progressive” InstaPlay game, according to the Iowa Lottery. She purchased her ticket at The Liquor Stop, 211 West 53rd Street, and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Iowa Lottery officials say the Super 7s jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it’s won and InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $30.

For more information, visit ialottery.com.

