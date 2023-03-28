Man charged with attempted murder in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Louisa County man is in critical condition after deputies say a man shot him in his home.

Roy Patterson III, 40, is charged with attempted murder, a class B felony, first-degree burglary, a class B felony, going armed with intent, a class D felony, and carrying a weapon while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s County responded around 1:16 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man saying he was shot in the 100 block of West River Road in Oakville, according to a media release.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the caller, Jack Leffel with one shot to the abdomen. He was attended to on the scene before he was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Leffler is reported to be in critical condition but is stable.

Leffel told officials he was shot by Patterson after an altercation in a house and then left Leffel.

Deputies went to Patterson’s home in the 100 block of East River Road, Dpeues said he gave himself up and was placed into custody.

According to deputies, Patterson went into Leffel’s home with a gun and a dispute took place. Patterson then shot Leffel once and left to go home.

Patterson is currently being held in the Louisa County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting. Further charges are pending.

