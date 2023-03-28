Memorial service for fallen Burlington firefighter announced

Ky Duttlinger, Burlington firefighter has passed away after battling cancer, according to the...
Ky Duttlinger, Burlington firefighter has passed away after battling cancer, according to the Burlington Fire Department.(Burlington Fire Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A memorial service for a Burlington firefighter, with ties to the Quad Cities, will be held on Sat. April 1, 2023. Firefighter and union president, 51-year-old Ky Duttlinger, passed away from what is described as job-related cancer on March 23, 2023.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, a processional will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Central Fire Station and end at Burlington Community High School, where the service will be held in the gym at 11:00 a.m. A map of the processional route can be found on the Burlington Fire Department’s Facebook page. Members of the community wishing to honor firefighter Duttlinger are encouraged to line the route. A private burial will be held after the memorial service.

According to his obituary, before moving to Burlington, he served as a volunteer on the Riverdale Fire Department and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.

