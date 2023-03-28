Memorial service for fallen Burlington firefighter announced

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A memorial service for a Burlington firefighter, with ties to the Quad Cities, will be held on Sat. April 1, 2023. Firefighter and union president, 51-year-old Ky Duttlinger, passed away from what is described as job-related cancer on March 23, 2023.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, a processional will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Central Fire Station and end at Burlington Community High School, where the service will be held in the gym at 11:00 a.m. A map of the processional route can be found on the Burlington Fire Department’s Facebook page. Members of the community wishing to honor firefighter Duttlinger are encouraged to line the route. A private burial will be held after the memorial service.

According to his obituary, before moving to Burlington, he served as a volunteer on the Riverdale Fire Department and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.

