‘Peppa Pig Live’ to come to the Vibrant Arena

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure is set to come to the Vibrant Arena on July 20 at 6 p.m.

Join Peppa Pig on a camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

“We can’t wait to continue to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across North America,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

According to event organizers Peppa’s show will include singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Tickets for the event will be on sale starting March 31 at 10 a.m.

“Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience,” event organizers said.

For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

