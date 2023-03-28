Rock Island Co. Sheriff’s Office to host drug takeback event

ROCK ISLAND Co., ROCK ISLAND, Ill. and CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a DEA Drug Takeback Program in April.

On Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a drive up and drop off event with two site locations to drop off any unused prescription medications without having to leave your car, stated a Facebook post from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Officials ask that no sharps, liquids or inhalers are dropped off.

Drop sites include the RICO Justice Center, 1317 3rd Avenue in Rock Island and the second drop site will be at the Cordova District Library, 402 Main Avenue in Cordova.

For more information, visit rockislandcounty.org/sheriff/home.

