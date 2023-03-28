Rock Island National Cemetery to host Vietnam War ‘50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island National Cemetery will host the Vietnam War ‘50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony’ on Wednesday, Vietnam War Veterans Day, to honor all United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces from Nov. 1 1955 to May 15, 1975.

According to a media release from Rock Island Arsenal officials, the ceremony will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will include the following elements coordinated by Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299 and other local chapters including:

Welcome and introductions, Matt Tomes, director, Rock Island National Cemetery

National anthem, Jim Bell, Vietnam Veterans of America 299

Welcome address, Matt Tomes

Keynote speaker, Rob Sebastian, Combat Veteran of Vietnam War

Wreath laying, Matt Tomes and Rob Sebastian

Rifle salute, Vietnam Veterans of America chapters 776 and 299

Taps, Tracy Hepner, Moline American Legion Post 246

Conclusion

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.