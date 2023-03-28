Section of Lucas Street to close for repaving beginning Wednesday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of Lucas Street will be closed, beginning Wednesday as crews work to repave the area.

Wednesday, Lucas Street will be closed to all traffic from Green to West Fourth Street, including the Green Street intersection, as work begins to prepare this section of Lucas Street for repaving, stated a media release from city officials. The closure is expected to last two to three weeks, weather permitting with local traffic only past the Main Street and West 4th Street intersections, added the media release.

Officials say northbound through traffic on Lucas will be detoured from West 4th Street onto Cherry Street, to West 5th Street, to Locust Street, and to West 8th Street.

Additionally, southbound through traffic on Lucas will be detoured on to West 8th Street, to Locust Street, to West 5th Street, and to Cherry Street, officials said.

The repaving is part of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project where underground work was completed last fall, but the weather did not permit repaving to be accomplished before the winter shutdown, according to the media release.

City officials ask that the public obey traffic control signage and be alert for construction workers.

