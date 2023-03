Simplified Spaces: Spruce up your closet for spring

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Professional organizer and event planner, Daniele Mineck discusses tackling spring cleaning, specifically our closets.

Mineck talks about the different seasonal gear that needs to be swapped out as the weather warms up and how to create space for spring items in our closets.

Mineck suggests swapping out sweaters for summer gear, taking inventory of summer clothes, storing boots away to make room for sandals, and washing winter clothes before storing them away.

Daniele Mineck information:

Instagram @daniele.mineck

