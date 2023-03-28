Two strong cold fronts this week

60s/70s and potentially stormy by the end of the work week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --A storm system that is slipping by to our south may bring some flakes or light rain to our southernmost counties this morning.  The rest of us will start the day cloudy before gradually returning to sunny skies this afternoon.  A strong front arrives on Wednesday, but we are not expecting much more than a few flurries or raindrops. The big difference will be in temps as today we get the 50s and tomorrow only the 30s and 40s after the frontal passage.  We zip right back into the 60s on Thursday ahead of potentially stormy Friday with yet another strong cold front.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 51º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 32º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few flakes and colder. High: 41º.

