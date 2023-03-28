Up and down temperatures this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --A storm system that is slipping by to our south may bring some flakes or light rain to our southernmost counties this morning. The rest of us will start the day cloudy before gradually returning to a sunny sky this afternoon. A strong cold front arrives early Wednesday, but we are not expecting much more than a few flurries or raindrops, especially in the northern portions of the TV6 viewing area.

The big difference will be in temps as today we get the 50s and tomorrow only the 30s and 40s after the frontal passage.

We zip right back into the 60s on Thursday ahead of potentially stormy Friday with yet another strong cold front. There is the potential for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in a level 3 out of 5 risk. Stay with TV6 for updates.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 51º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few flakes and colder. High: 41º.

