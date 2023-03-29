Caitlin Clark wins Naismith National Player of the Year Award

DALLAS, Texas (KWQC) - Caitlin Clark was named the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith College Player of the Year.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success.

For the season, Clark is averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game. In Iowa’s NCAA tournament game against Louisville, Clark became the only player, men’s or women’s to record a 40-point triple-double, finishing with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Clark joins Iowa women’s basketball legend Megan Gustafson (2019) as the only two players in program history to win the award. Clark was named the National Player of the Year by The Athletic, and she has also won two consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year awards.

Clark and the Hawkeyes take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four in Dallas on March 31 at 8:30 p.m.

