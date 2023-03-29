Chef Keys Makes Almond Chocolate Croissants

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys shares with the QCA another one of her homemade-ish hacks, her Almond Chocolate Croissants. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers

.Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375F

Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicon non stick mat.

Bring heavy bottom pot over medium heat, add the water, sugar, and vanilla bean paste .Boil to dissolve crystals completely. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes on low heat. Once completely cooled and thick ransfer to a squeeze both To a bowl, add the almond flour, sugar, salt, unsalted butter, vanilla extract, almond extract, eggs, and heavy cream.

Beat together until light and fluffy using a stand or hand mixer ( do not use your hands it will not come out right)

Place filling in a disposable pastry bag or a zip-loc bag and cut the tip off

Slice the croissants in half to open up like a book.

Soak both sides of bread with thick syrup syrup.

Squeeze the filling in the middle along the inside. Take the chopped chocolate and add enough to taste.

Close croissant sand Line on covered baking sheet. Be careful not to overfill because it will seep out

Add a line of almond filling across the top and sprinkle on sliced almonds. Repeat method

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until slightly browned and crispy all around.