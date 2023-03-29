Chef Keys Makes Preserved Lemons

Chef Keys makes Preserved Lemons
By K.C. Ross
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys shares her famous preserved lemon recipe with Jake in the TV6 kitchen. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips  with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Preserved Lemons

  • 20 whole Meyer Lemons
  • citrus juicer
  • 1/2 cup kosher salt Grey Celtic Sea Salt
  • Large Sterilized Wide Mouth Glass Jar
  1. Split each lemon lengthwise into quarters, keeping quarters connected at base.
  2. Inside the slits, fill with salt until the inside is completely covered.
  3. take 8 lemons and juice them making not not to add the seeds.
  4. Transfer lemons to a sterilized canning jar, then pour lemon juice over lemons.
  5. Make sure to press the lemons down firmly until they are completely submerged in liquid.
  6. Seal jars and store in a cool dark place for for at least 2 weeks. preferable is 6 weeks.
  7. Once opened store in the fridge up to 6 months.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in East Moline shooting
Shelia L. Cooper, 33, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class C Felony,...
Woman charged with shooting 2 in Davenport
Rena Shannell McGee, 49, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony...
Police: Woman, teen left scene of assault while victim’s infant was still inside vehicle
Trenia Marie Cheatheam, 50, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing serious...
Davenport woman charged with striking man with her vehicle

Latest News

Professional organizer and event planner, Daniele Mineck discusses tackling spring cleaning,...
Simplified Spaces: Spruce up your closet for spring
Back in the studio for this week’s Monday Morning Jumpstart is personal trainer and gym owner...
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Getting your fitness routine back on track, post-vacation with ‘8 One 8 Fitness’
Nina shares the facts on fat in a balanced diet.
Nutrition with Nina: Facts on fats
Katie Thompson shares details about The Clothing Co.
Supporting Local: Spring Break Finds at The Clothing Co.