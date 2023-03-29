Chef Keys Makes Preserved Lemons
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys shares her famous preserved lemon recipe with Jake in the TV6 kitchen. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.
Website: https://cookandcuffs.com
Instagram @iamchefkeys
Preserved Lemons
- 20 whole Meyer Lemons
- citrus juicer
- 1/2 cup kosher salt Grey Celtic Sea Salt
- Large Sterilized Wide Mouth Glass Jar
- Split each lemon lengthwise into quarters, keeping quarters connected at base.
- Inside the slits, fill with salt until the inside is completely covered.
- take 8 lemons and juice them making not not to add the seeds.
- Transfer lemons to a sterilized canning jar, then pour lemon juice over lemons.
- Make sure to press the lemons down firmly until they are completely submerged in liquid.
- Seal jars and store in a cool dark place for for at least 2 weeks. preferable is 6 weeks.
- Once opened store in the fridge up to 6 months.
