Cooler today ahead of active end to work week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A cold front is pushing through the area this morning and behind it comes a few flurries and north winds. Highs today will only run in the 30s and 40s which is nearly 20º below normal. Gusty south winds will arrive on Thursday afternoon helping temps reach the 50s and 60s ahead of a strong storm system. At this time a First Alert Day is in effect for Friday afternoon/evening for strong to severe storms. While all modes of severe weather will be possible, the finer details on timing and exact threats are still to be determined. Stay tuned to any forecast updates. Highs will be near 70º on Friday before tumbling back to the 40s on Saturday.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 42º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 27º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and milder. High: 60º.

