Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.(Business Wire photo via AP)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Dairy Queen is gearing up for summer early by offering some cool deals.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted, 1985, the ice cream chain announced it is offering its signature frozen treat for 85 cents between April 10-23.

Those interested will have to order online as the deal is only available through the DQ mobile app.

Dairy Queen said the S’mores Blizzard is returning to the menu along with two new flavors: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie blizzards.

“DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer, ranking it No. 1 among popular Blizzard flavors,” a company spokesperson shared.

Other flavors also returning to the menu are the Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry blizzards.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Stephanie Holt won a jackpot prize of $59,141 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 7s Progressive”...
Davenport woman wins InstaPlay Iowa Lottery prize
First Alert Day March 31, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for severe storm potential
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
Biden celebrates Greek Independence Day at the White House
Iowa Wesleyan University logo
Iowa Wesleyan closing part of national trend
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
GOP lawmakers override veto of transgender bill in Kentucky
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month