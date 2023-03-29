First Alert Day Friday 3.31.23 For Severe Storm Potential

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday will be a day to stay Sky Aware as we’ll have the potential for severe weather across the entire TV6 viewing area.

First Alert Day Details (_ek)

The threat includes ALL modes of severe weather such as Damaging Wind, Large Hail, and Tornadoes, as well. The Storm Prediction Center has the TV6 viewing area in an “Enhanced”, or Level 3 out of 5, risk area for severe storms Friday.

SPC Outlook For Friday (_ek)

A front will be the driving force as it slams into warm and humid air that will be as warm as 70° or more in spots. The timing of the severe storms will likely be from the mid to late afternoon through the evening hours. So, at this point the First Alert Day will be in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. We’ll be able to get more specific on the exact timing and the placement of the storms the closer we get to the event. In the days ahead of the storms it will be imperative to make sure you know how you’ll get warning for your area. Also, make sure you will be able to keep account of the whereabouts of your family members on Friday. Have cell phones fully charged Friday and make sure you have a plan in place to deal with storms as they approach, and after they’re gone should you suffer property damage or a power outage. The severe threat should end by late Friday evening. We’ll be tracking the changes and updating the forecast throughout the week. Download the TV6 Quad Cities Weather App to track the storms with us and get access to the latest forecasts.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

