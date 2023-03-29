Iowa’s Caitlin Clark gets her own bobblehead

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes’ star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.

The Iowa Cubs in Des Moines announced the $30 bobbleheads in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The bundle includes the bobbleahead and a ticket to the Iowa Cubs’ game on June 3 at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Clark will be there that day for a meet-and-greet and will throw out a ceremonial pitch.

The announcement comes as Clark and the Hawkeyes prepare for the Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

They’re set to play South Carolina on Friday in Dallas. The game will be on ESPN.

