Rescheduled Taste of LeClaire event happening Saturday

(LeClaire City Facebook page)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Enjoy the many tastes of LeClaire this weekend during the rescheduled Taste of LeClaire event happening in downtown LeClaire.

Taste of LeClaire will now be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the city’s downtown with a number of participating establishments, according to a Facebook post from the City of LeClaire. Event goers will be able to receive free food and, or beverage samples, or discounted specials from 18 various shops, restaurants, and bars.

To learn more about the event, visit www.leclaireiowa.gov.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in East Moline shooting
Shelia L. Cooper, 33, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class C Felony,...
Woman charged with shooting 2 in Davenport
Rena Shannell McGee, 49, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony...
Police: Woman, teen left scene of assault while victim’s infant was still inside vehicle
Trenia Marie Cheatheam, 50, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing serious...
Davenport woman charged with striking man with her vehicle

Latest News

First Alert Day Details
First Alert Day Friday 3.31.23 For Severe Storm Potential
Sherrard High School hosts ribbon cutting for new greenhouse
Sherrard High School hosts ribbon cutting for new greenhouse
Rock Island Co. Sheriff’s Office to host drug takeback event
First Alert Forecast - Clouds overnight with a few snow showers north Wednesday a.m.