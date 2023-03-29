Rescheduled Taste of LeClaire event happening Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Enjoy the many tastes of LeClaire this weekend during the rescheduled Taste of LeClaire event happening in downtown LeClaire.

Taste of LeClaire will now be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the city’s downtown with a number of participating establishments, according to a Facebook post from the City of LeClaire. Event goers will be able to receive free food and, or beverage samples, or discounted specials from 18 various shops, restaurants, and bars.

To learn more about the event, visit www.leclaireiowa.gov.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.