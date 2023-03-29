Safety precautions to follow for possible upcoming severe weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We spoke with experts on how to handle power outages and how you and your family should prepare for severe weather.

“In addition to having that emergency kit, practice what you’ll do in the event of a storm,” Brian Williamsen, Regional Communications Manager for American Red Cross said. “If there were to be a tornado that were to come through, you know, practice with your family or with your children, make sure your kids know, okay, what to do if we do have that tornado warning coming? Where do we go? What happens next.”

“We recommend that you’ve got batteries that are ready to go,” Geoff Greenwood, Media Relations Manager for MidAmerican Energy Said. “Because that’s not the time to run to the store when your power’s out, you need them now and maybe dark outside and perhaps the store is out of power as well, so this is the time to make sure that you’ve got batteries that are ready to go.”

With the possible bad weather coming into the area on Friday residents need to make sure they are well prepared.

“Any time of the year is a good time to prepare for the potential for an outage,” Greenwood said. “We don’t know that that’s going to happen on Friday, but it’s always something that you should prepare for because you never know when it’s going to happen.”

“Making sure that you have that emergency kit ready,” Williamsen said. “Our kit should include things like bottle of water, non-perishable food, enough for a couple of days for everybody in your family, you want to have things like batteries, flashlights, first aid kit, as part of that, and maybe some extra medications or prescriptions that you may need.”

If you have any questions or concerns in the event of a disaster you can find more information at redcross.org.

