Safety precautions to follow for possible upcoming severe weather

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We spoke with experts on how to handle power outages and how you and your family should prepare for severe weather.

“In addition to having that emergency kit, practice what you’ll do in the event of a storm,” Brian Williamsen, Regional Communications Manager for American Red Cross said. “If there were to be a tornado that were to come through, you know, practice with your family or with your children, make sure your kids know, okay, what to do if we do have that tornado warning coming? Where do we go? What happens next.”

“We recommend that you’ve got batteries that are ready to go,” Geoff Greenwood, Media Relations Manager for MidAmerican Energy Said. “Because that’s not the time to run to the store when your power’s out, you need them now and maybe dark outside and perhaps the store is out of power as well, so this is the time to make sure that you’ve got batteries that are ready to go.”

With the possible bad weather coming into the area on Friday residents need to make sure they are well prepared.

“Any time of the year is a good time to prepare for the potential for an outage,” Greenwood said. “We don’t know that that’s going to happen on Friday, but it’s always something that you should prepare for because you never know when it’s going to happen.”

“Making sure that you have that emergency kit ready,” Williamsen said. “Our kit should include things like bottle of water, non-perishable food, enough for a couple of days for everybody in your family, you want to have things like batteries, flashlights, first aid kit, as part of that, and maybe some extra medications or prescriptions that you may need.”

If you have any questions or concerns in the event of a disaster you can find more information at redcross.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Stephanie Holt won a jackpot prize of $59,141 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 7s Progressive”...
Davenport woman wins InstaPlay Iowa Lottery prize
First Alert Day March 31, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for severe storm potential
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Clouds & some sun for Thursday with highs around 60!
Iowa Wesleyan closing part of a national trend
Iowa Wesleyan closing part of a national trend
Iowa Wesleyan University logo
Iowa Wesleyan closing part of national trend
Severe Weather Awareness with Meteorologists Kyle Kiel and Cyle Dickens