1 killed, 1 injured in Moline shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Moline police received a 911 call around 10:11 a.m. about a possible shooting at a home in the 900 block of 40th Street.

According to police, officers on the scene could hear someone calling for help inside. Officers entry into the home and discovered a 35-year-old woman who had been shot in her legs.

Police said they also discovered a 55-year-old man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she remained in serious condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police said there is no danger to the public, and added that the man and woman lived together at the home.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

