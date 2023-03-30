Behavior changes or actions that can drastically reduce dementia risk

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What can we do to prevent being part of the growing statistics of Americans developing dementia?

There is an expanding body of evidence based on numerous studies that identifies 12 modifiable risk factors for dementia. Modifiable means these are actions we can take regarding lifestyle and health behaviors to influence more positive outcomes.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers highlights the list and breaks down how the factors are divided up by age. In mid-life, hearing loss is the top risk factor that can lead to dementia development.

The entire list is embedded in a photograph below and is predominantly featured within the on-air interview.

12 Modifiable Risk Factor of Dementia at different life stages. Hearing loss is the top risk factor in middle age. (Concept By Iowa Hearing)

