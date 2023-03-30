Close Up With CASI: Thirsty Thursdays

Upcoming events include Thirsty Thursdays in April, May and June to benefit Jane’s Place and other programs at CASI.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors recaps the CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race and discusses additional events that CASI holds throughout the year.

Thirsty Thursday CASI Information:

What? Come have a cocktail with CASI to benefit Jane’s Place and other programs at CASI

When? Thursday, April 20, May 18 and June 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where? 1035 West Kimberly Road

Phone: 563-386-7477

