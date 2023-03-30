CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for burglary and Illinois Department of Corrections for armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Brandon Patrick, 30, is wanted by multiple departments and has previously been featured on Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Patrick is wanted by Davenport Police for burglary and wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation on an original charge of armed robbery.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Patrick is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

