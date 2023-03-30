CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation

Have you seen him? Keynon Pulliam is wanted in Rock Island Co.
Have you seen him? Keynon Pulliam is wanted in Rock Island Co.(Crime Stoppers Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Keyon Pulliam, 23, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on an original charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Pulliam is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Holt won a jackpot prize of $59,141 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 7s Progressive”...
Davenport woman wins InstaPlay Iowa Lottery prize
First Alert Day Friday 3/31/23
First Alert Day Friday for severe storm potential
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a woman they say got into a bar fight downtown...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying woman involved in February downtown Moline bar fight
Brandon Patrick is wanted by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for burglary and Illinois Department of Corrections for armed robbery
First Alert Day Friday 3/31/23
First Alert Day Friday for severe storm potential
A physical therapist with OSF Health Care explains how to treat and prevent sports injuries.
How to treat springtime sports injuries