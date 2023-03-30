CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying woman involved in February downtown Moline bar fight

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking the public to help identify a woman they say got in a bar fight and caused injury to two other individuals at a bar in downtown Moline, before driving away from the scene with an unknown man in a truck.

According to police, on Feb. 25 at approximately 12:30 a.m. the woman got in an altercation with another female and grabbed her hair and pulled out a handful. Police say the woman then grabbed a glass beer bottle and threw it at a man, cutting his eye area and breaking his glasses.

After, the woman and an unknown man left the bar and got into a black Dodge pick-up truck and drove away, according to police.

The woman is wanted on aggravated battery charges.

If you recognize her or the truck they drove away in, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.