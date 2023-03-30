Davenport Community School District adds 2 to administrative team

Davenport Community School District added Brian Ehlinger and Diane Campbell to its...
Davenport Community School District added Brian Ehlinger and Diane Campbell to its administrative staff at Monday's school board meeting.(DCSD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District approved two new staff members to be added to the DCSD administrative team at Monday’s school board meeting.

According to a media release from a DCSD spokesperson, Brian Ehlinger has been added as Principal of Davenport Central High School and Diane Campbell will be the Director of Learning and Results at the district Administrative Service Center (ASC).

Ehlinger has been with the Davenport Community School District since 2005, DCSD’s spokesperson said. All 18 years of Ehlinger’s career have been at Central High School, where he was a teacher for seven years, athletic director for seven years, associate principal for three years, and most recently Central High School Interim Principal.

Campbell is a lead District Support Administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA) and has been a leader at MBAEA for the past seven years, according to DCSD’s media release. Prior, Campbell served as a central office administrator, high school associate principal, and elementary building principal for the Muscatine Community School District. She has 37 years of experience in school improvement, personalized learning, and evidence-based practices.

