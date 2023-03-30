History made as Rockridge wins their 70th straight game

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGINGTON, Ill. (KWQC) - For 25 years the Casey-Westfield Warriors held the IHSA record for consecutive wins, but that reign came to an end Wednesday night when the Rockridge Rockets grabbed their 70th straight victory.

The Rockets last suffered a defeat in the state semifinals in 2019. Since then the Rockets have rolled off two straight perfect, state championship seasons and have started the 2023 season 5-0.

