How to treat springtime sports injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s spring sports season and that means a greater risk for injuries for athletes, even if they are just switching from winter sports to spring activites.

Breanne Cinnamon is a physical therapist with OSF Health Rehabilitation Services and explains some of the common injuries among athletes and how to treat them, plus what you can do to prevent them.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.