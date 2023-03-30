Tension continue in West Carroll School District

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - The West Carroll School Board met late into Wednesday night for a special meeting, in part to discuss the superintendent.

Last week, the board placed Superintendent Julie Katzenberger on paid administrative leave. Nearly three weeks ago the teacher’s union, the West Carroll Education Association, passed a vote of no confidence in the administrator.

The agenda included “Potential Action to Continue Paid Administrative Leave or Reinstate Superintendent,” however a decision was not made in time for TV6 News’ 10 p.m. newscast.

During the special meeting, the board heard about 45 minutes of public comments.

Mount Carroll Resident Gary Foltz spoke in support of the superintendent.

“Mrs. Katzenberger is truly one of the good ones,” Foltz said. “Her knowledge and commitment to the district is beyond reproach.”

Meanwhile, Julie Wilson, a family and consumer sciences teacher at West Carroll High School spoke against Katzenberger’s tenure in the district.

“I do what I am hired to,” Wilson said. “It’s not easy when there’s a revolving door of principals, no real leadership and no real support.”

The board met in a closed session for at least three hours. According to the agenda, it was called to discuss matters of employment and negotiations.

A spokesperson with WCEA told TV6 they set up a meeting with the board to discuss their grievances with the superintendent.

The online link for the meeting did not indicate that the board had reconvened in an open session anytime prior to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Before heading behind closed doors the board president Fred Tipton addressed some concerns brought up during public comment.

“We do care about your education,” Tipton said addressing students. “That’s why we’re here. Hopefully, we can make [the school district] a better stronger place.”

The board was also set to address an unspecified number of employee resignations and name an interim principal for WCHS.

Katzenberger could not be reached for comment.

