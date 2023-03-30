Utility work in downtown Moline expected to begin in early April

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Utility work in downtown Moline to install fiber optic cable is expected to start in early April and last several months, according to Moline Public Works officials.

Utility work to install fiber optic cable for Mid-American Energy is scheduled to begin Monday, April 10, and will involve intermittent street and sidewalk closures throughout downtown Moline, according to a media release from Moline Public Works Department. The project is expected to take two to three months to complete.

The work area includes River Drive between 1st and 41st Streets and along 4th Avenue from 41st Street to 55th Streets, officials said.

Public Works officials added that the good news for downtown merchants and residents is that the work at specific locations will typically only take a day or two to complete, meaning any closures will be brief.

Davenport-based CDB Utility Contractors is doing the work, according to the media release.

A spokesperson for CDB said work will progress from west to east, and that the goal is to complete 1,000 to 1,500 feet per day. Some traffic control will be required and there is likely to be some disruption of sidewalk areas in front of retail and other establishments, but typically for no longer than two to three days maximum. The work should be complete in the core downtown business district by the end of April, concluded the spokesperson.

According to CDB anyone in the work area with private utilities, such as sprinklers, invisible pet fences, communication lines, etc. or with questions or concerns can contact CDB at 563-381-2194 or by emailing cdbinfo@cdbutility.com.

