Warmer Thursday before severe arrives on Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy south winds will develop today ahead of a potent storm system on Friday. This will lead to high in the 60s late this afternoon and evening. Now onto Friday. Severe weather is likely in our area including a few strong tornadoes. Right now it looks as if storms will develop between 3PM-7PM. If storms develop in our area first, tornadoes are possible, if storms form just west of our area, damaging winds with isolated tornadoes are possible. At this point, if you have Friday evening plans, please make sure you are paying attention to the weather forecast. While there are still some minor adjustments expected, this looks like a favorable set up for severe weather in the QCA. Cold air will rush in behind this system leading to a wintry mix Saturday morning. Active weather will continue as another system next Tuesday/Wednesday may lead to our next severe weather threat.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 65º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers, isolated storms. Low: 53º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Strong to severe storms in the afternoon/evening High: 71º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.