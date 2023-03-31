Clinton man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison on child pornography, gun charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in federal prison on child pornography and gun charges.

According to court documents, Timothy Craig Geerts, 49, sexually abused a child and recorded the abuse.

He also recorded that child, and two other children, in the bathroom.

Officers also located videos of Geerts sexually assaulting an incapacitated adult, who he admitted to drugging, according to court records.

Geerts was previously convicted in state court of sexually assaulting a child.

He also possessed three firearms. Geerts is prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a drug user, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty in November to possession of child pornography and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Once he completes his prison term, he will serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Geerts will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clinton Police Department.

