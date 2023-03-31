Davenport felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced this week to seven years in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon.

Ki-Jana Kolajuan Ivey, 25, also was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for violating the terms of his federal supervised release in a separate case. The sentence will run consecutively, or back-to-back, with the seven-year sentence.

He pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, Ivey was the front-seat passenger during an April 2022 traffic stop.

Officers saw a pistol under the front passenger seat where he was sitting. A search of his phone turned up videos and photographs of Ivey possessing other firearms in the weeks preceding the traffic stop, according to court documents.

Ivey admitted to possessing the firearms shown on his phone.

In 2018, he was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Bettendorf Police Department investigated the case.

