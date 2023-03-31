Former National Guardsman sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Henry County, Iowa, man was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Jason Robert Wesely, 39, a former member of the Iowa National Guard, will serve eight years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in October to possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court records, police began investigating Wesely in May 2020 after receiving a cyber tip from a social media platform.

The tip included descriptions of Wesely’s sexual conversations with an undercover agent pretending to be a 14-year-old child.

Police learned Wesely belonged to a chat group where child pornography was shared among its members, according to court records. Wesely admitted to belonging to the group and to viewing and sharing child pornography.

He was ultimately discharged from the Iowa National Guard, according to court records.

