Former National Guardsman sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

A Henry County, Iowa, man was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for...
A Henry County, Iowa, man was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for possessing child pornography.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Henry County, Iowa, man was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Jason Robert Wesely, 39, a former member of the Iowa National Guard, will serve eight years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in October to possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court records, police began investigating Wesely in May 2020 after receiving a cyber tip from a social media platform.

The tip included descriptions of Wesely’s sexual conversations with an undercover agent pretending to be a 14-year-old child.

Police learned Wesely belonged to a chat group where child pornography was shared among its members, according to court records. Wesely admitted to belonging to the group and to viewing and sharing child pornography.

He was ultimately discharged from the Iowa National Guard, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day March 21, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for widespread severe storms
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
(Source: MGN)
Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a woman they say got into a bar fight downtown...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying woman involved in February downtown Moline bar fight
Moline police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman...
1 killed, 1 injured in Moline shooting

Latest News

A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in federal prison on child pornography and gun...
Clinton man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison on child pornography, gun charges
A Davenport man was sentenced this week to seven years in federal prison for possessing a gun...
Davenport felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun
The Quad-Cities is in a housing crisis that threatens our neighborhoods. Rents are soaring....
No Place to Call Home | Part 4: Homeward Bound
First Alert Day March 21, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for widespread severe storms