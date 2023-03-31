Iowa vs. South Carolina tip off Friday night in the Final Four

Less than 24 hours from the Iowa and South Carolina game, TV9's Scott Saville speaks with some of the Gamecocks players about their plan to stop Caitlin Clark.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will try to earn a trip to their first national championship game by knocking off the defending national champions.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. central time on Friday. It can be watched on ESPN.

South Carolina is an 11.5 point favorite over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will be led by Caitlin Clark, the 2023 Naismith and AP National Player of the Year.

South Carolina’s superstar is Aliyah Boston, the 2022 Naismith and AP National Player of the Year. She won the 2023 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

The Hawkeyes’ starting lineup is the most experience in college basketball. They will rely on seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock, who will both play their final college game (or games) in Dallas. Freshman Hannah Stuelke will also play an important role as she is expected to guard one of the country’s best players.

