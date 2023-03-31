Man charged with setting garage fire in West Burlington

A Burlington man was arrested earlier this week after police say he set fire to a garage...
A Burlington man was arrested earlier this week after police say he set fire to a garage Wednesday night in West Burlington.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested earlier this week after police say he set fire to a garage Wednesday in West Burlington.

Adam Lee Wunnenberg, 40, is charged with reckless use of fire and is being held in the Des Moines County Jail.

At 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, West Burlington police and fire were dispatched to a report of a garage fire in the 400 block of East Mount Pleasant Street.

The Burlington Fire Department also responded.

According to police, officers were notified by dispatch that a suspect, later identified as Wunnenberg, was walking east down the alley. They located him several minutes later in the 600 block of Meadow Street, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day March 21, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for widespread severe storms
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
(Source: MGN)
Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a woman they say got into a bar fight downtown...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying woman involved in February downtown Moline bar fight
Moline police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman...
1 killed, 1 injured in Moline shooting

Latest News

First Alert Day March 21, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for widespread severe storms
A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in federal prison on child pornography and gun...
Clinton man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison on child pornography, gun charges
A Henry County, Iowa, man was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for...
Former National Guardsman sentenced to federal prison for child pornography
A Davenport man was sentenced this week to seven years in federal prison for possessing a gun...
Davenport felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun