Man charged with setting garage fire in West Burlington

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested earlier this week after police say he set fire to a garage Wednesday in West Burlington.

Adam Lee Wunnenberg, 40, is charged with reckless use of fire and is being held in the Des Moines County Jail.

At 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, West Burlington police and fire were dispatched to a report of a garage fire in the 400 block of East Mount Pleasant Street.

The Burlington Fire Department also responded.

According to police, officers were notified by dispatch that a suspect, later identified as Wunnenberg, was walking east down the alley. They located him several minutes later in the 600 block of Meadow Street, according to police.

