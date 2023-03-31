Strong and severe storms this afternoon/evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today is the day we’ve been talking about all week. Severe weather is likely this afternoon and evening in the QCA with tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds all possible. The current thinking is that storms will start to form early in the afternoon, these first cells will likely be supercellular (rotating thunderstorms) that are most capable of strong and long track tornadoes. Eventually these cells should merge together and form a broken line or segments of thunderstorms. Once this happens it will turn into a damaging wind event with embedded spin up tornadoes. This line looks to be along the Mississippi around 6PM. These storms will be moving fast, in excess of 50mph, so there may be little time to prepare. Please make sure you have a reliable way to get warnings tonight. The severe threat will be all done by 8PM and we will follow it up with windy and cold conditions and few flakes on Saturday morning.

TODAY: Warm with severe storms this afternoon/evening. High: 70º. Winds: S 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning windy. Low: 35º Winds: NW 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and colder. High: 47º.

