Strong and severe storms this afternoon/evening

All types of severe weather are possible including a few strong tornadoes
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today is the day we’ve been talking about all week.  Severe weather is likely this afternoon and evening in the QCA with tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds all possible. The current thinking is that storms will start to form early in the afternoon, these first cells will likely be supercellular (rotating thunderstorms) that are most capable of strong and long track tornadoes.  Eventually these cells should merge together and form a broken line or segments of thunderstorms.  Once this happens it will turn into a damaging wind event with embedded spin up tornadoes.  This line looks to be along the Mississippi around 6PM. These storms will be moving fast, in excess of 50mph, so there may be little time to prepare.  Please make sure you have a reliable way to get warnings tonight.  The severe threat will be all done by 8PM and we will follow it up with windy and cold conditions and few flakes on Saturday morning.

TODAY: Warm with severe storms this afternoon/evening. High: 70º. Winds: S 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning windy.  Low: 35º Winds: NW 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and colder. High: 47º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Friday 3/31/23
First Alert Day Friday For Widespread Severe Storms
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
(Source: MGN)
Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning
A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old just months after losing three other...
Broken hearts: Family mourns loss of 12-year-old months after losing 3 others
Moline police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman...
1 killed, 1 injured in Moline shooting

Latest News

First Alert Day
Severe Storms Likely Friday
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather likely Friday afternoon and evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Severe Weather Outbreak Possible Tomorrow
Severe Weather Outbreak Possible Tomorrow