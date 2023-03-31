Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘Jeopardy!’ fans will be able to re-watch Thursday’s ‘Jeopardy!’ episode at 1:12 a.m. Friday morning.

Thursday afternoon’s show was preempted for an NBC News Special Report.

Those with DVR programming:

Make sure to record the time, not the program, to ensure the recording will be set to record at 1:12 a.m. Friday morning.

