Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘Jeopardy!’ fans will be able to re-watch Thursday’s ‘Jeopardy!’ episode at 1:12 a.m. Friday morning.
Thursday afternoon’s show was preempted for an NBC News Special Report.
Those with DVR programming:
Make sure to record the time, not the program, to ensure the recording will be set to record at 1:12 a.m. Friday morning.
