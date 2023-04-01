Championship bound - The Iowa Hawkeyes top Brea Beal and the Gamecocks in the Final Four

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWQC) - The South Carolina dominated the offensive glass all game Friday night, but with just under 20-seconds, Iowa’s McKenna Warnock grabbed a Caitlin Clark miss that would prove to be the rebound of the game, helping the Hawkeyes hold on to a 77-73 win to head to Sunday’s NCAA Championship.

Iowa came out of the gate in Dallas ready to prove that they were more than a double-digit underdog to the defending National Championships. Iowa scored the first four points and jumped out to a 9 point lead by the end of the first quarter.

Caitlin Clark continued to show why she was selected as the Naismith Player of the Year. In the second quarter, the Junior nailed her second three pointer of the game to set the Big Ten record for most threes in the season and that shot also gave Clark 1000 points on the year, a mark that has only been reached by five other players in D1 basketball. With 2:30 left in the half, Clark hit another three pointer to become the single season leader in Big Ten history.

The Hawkeye defense, playing a triangle and two for much of the first half, shut down last season’s Naismith Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston, and Rock Island grad, Brea Beal, holding them each scoreless before the half. Zia Cooke, and the Gamecocks rebounding, kept South Carolina close, making it a 1 point game at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, the Hawkeyes stretched the lead back out to 9, but South Carolina showed why they were the defending champs. The Gamecocks were able to take the lead multiple times in the third and fourth quarter, only to have the Hawkeyes fire right back to go back in front.

With five minutes left in the game, South Carolina cut the Hawkeye lead to one possession, and it would stay that way until 13-seconds left, when Caitlin Clark hit two free throws that would prove to be the game winner.

Clark set a NCAA semifinal record, scoring 41 points for her second straight game on 15-31 shooting. Clark either scored or assisted on 75% of the Hawkeye points. The other half of the Law Firm, Monika Czinano fought through foul trouble again, but still scored 18 point in the game.

The Hawkeyes will face LSU for the National Championship on Sunday.

Rock Island grad finished her South Carolina career with just 3 points, fouling out in the final seconds.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day March 21, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for widespread severe storms
(Source: MGN)
Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a woman they say got into a bar fight downtown...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying woman involved in February downtown Moline bar fight
Moline police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman...
1 killed, 1 injured in Moline shooting

Latest News

Geneseo police confirmed that a tornado touched down at Dilenbeck Drive and Hanford Street...
Geneseo police confirm tornado on the ground Friday night
First Alert Forecast - Snowflakes to kick off the weekend!
Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Officials: 1 dead, 28 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay home Friday night following a...
Clinton Co sheriff urges public to ‘stay home’ Friday night following strong storms