Clinton Co sheriff urges public to ‘stay home’ Friday night following strong storms

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay home Friday night following a strong storm system that hit the county.

Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said first responders were still responding to downed power lines and trees across the roads as of 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff also asked the public to stay out of Charlotte and Andover.

The Clinton County Emergency Operation Center opened earlier Friday to monitor the storm. Clinton County first responders were also sent out across the county to watch for the severe weather and stayed in constant contact with the EOC and Clinton County Communications, Greenwalt said.

He added that almost immediately first responders were sent to a house that collapsed on people north of Grand Mound. Clinton County Secondary Roads Department was called to assist.

