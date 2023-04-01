Clouds give way to sunshine

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***WIND ADVISORY in effect until 1 PM***

Our weekend forecast will be a lot calmer as clouds move out and high pressure moves in. Look for gradual clearing, then cool sunshine and blustery conditions this afternoon with highs in the 40′s. Clear skies tonight will give way to more sunshine, scattered clouds and warmth Sunday, with highs in the 60′s. Showers move back into the weather picture Monday, followed by a chance for another round of strong to severe storms possible Tuesday.

TODAY: Gradual clearing then cool sunshine and blustery. High: 47°. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 64°.

