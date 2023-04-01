Geneseo police confirm tornado on the ground Friday night

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Geneseo police confirmed that a tornado touched down at Dilenbeck Drive and Hanford Street Friday night.

Geneseo officers and the Geneseo Fire Protection District were monitoring heavy thunderstorms Friday and, around 6:21 p.m., received information about high winds in Colona, police said in a media release.

At 6:28 p.m., officers spotted a tornado on the ground just west of town. The tornado, according to police, was traveling east toward the town.

Officers remained on the scene monitoring the situation and noted that the tornado raised off the ground at 6:30 p.m.

During the two minutes on the ground on the west side of town, several structures were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Debris from the buildings has been documented as far east as Center and Main streets. Police ask the public to stay clear of the area until they determine it is secure.

