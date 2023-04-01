Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 counties in eastern Iowa

Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ryan Foley)(Ryan Foley | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday issued a disaster proclamation for 12 counties - including Cedar, Clinton, and Des Moines counties - in response to severe weather Friday.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the storm, according to a media release.

The other counties are Deleware, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for those counties, according to the release.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website.

Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim, according to the release.

