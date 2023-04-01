Light snow and rain showers this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***WIND ADVISORY in effect until 1 PM***

Our weekend forecast will be a lot calmer as clouds move out and high pressure moves in. Look for morning clouds and a few passing showers, then cool sunshine and blustery conditions into this afternoon with highs in the 40′s. Clear skies tonight will give way to more sunshine, scattered clouds and warmth Sunday, with highs in the 60′s. Showers move back into the weather picture followed by a chance for another round of strong to severe storms possible Tuesday.

TODAY: A chance for morning showers or light snow. Gradual clearing then cool sunshine and blustery. High: 47°. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 64°.

