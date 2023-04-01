‘Mass casualty event’ reported at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Several emergency crews are in the area of downtown Belvidere after reports of a “mass casualty event” at the Apollo Theatre.
Photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.
We’ve received several reports that the roof collapsed during a storm Friday evening and multiple people are being transported to nearby hospitals.
A concert was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.
This story is developing. We have a crew in the area and will update you as we learn more.
