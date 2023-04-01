‘Mass casualty event’ reported at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre

Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere.(23 WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Several emergency crews are in the area of downtown Belvidere after reports of a “mass casualty event” at the Apollo Theatre.

Photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)

We’ve received several reports that the roof collapsed during a storm Friday evening and multiple people are being transported to nearby hospitals.

A concert was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

This story is developing. We have a crew in the area and will update you as we learn more.

