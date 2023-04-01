Moline man injured after two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Officals say deputies responded to milepost 27 on Interstate 88 at 7:23 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash with personal injuries. Law enforcement officials on scene found 35-year-old Dzago A. Kluyibo of Moline with non-life-threatening injuries and he was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies discovered Kluyibo driving a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound when he lost control of his car and crashed into a semi-truck trailer, which was also traveling westbound. According to a press release, Kluyibo was issued citations for Improper Lane Usage and Expired Registration Sticker pending a future court appearance, as a result of the investigation.

Illinois State Police, Lyndon/Prophetstown Fire Departments, Prophetstown EMS, and Todd’s Tire & Auto Repair all assisted the Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies on scene.

