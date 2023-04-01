Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day March 21, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for widespread severe storms
(Source: MGN)
Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a woman they say got into a bar fight downtown...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying woman involved in February downtown Moline bar fight
Moline police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman...
1 killed, 1 injured in Moline shooting

Latest News

Geneseo police confirmed that a tornado touched down at Dilenbeck Drive and Hanford Street...
Geneseo police confirm tornado on the ground Friday night
First Alert Forecast - Snowflakes to kick off the weekend!
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits